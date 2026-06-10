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'Megan Fox' and 'Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker)', their Blood Rituals Examined. Also, Aleister Crowley makes an entrance.
(This has been edited and updated, for any whom remember it before)
Magick. Mind Control. Modern Knights Templar/33rd Degree Scottish Rite FreeMasons.
Various Orders.
Under Various Names.
Wearing Many Masques,
Under Multiple Guises.
Victims turned Victimisers.
All Connected,
All Controlled
by the one they serve,
satan.
Children of the devil.