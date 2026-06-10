'Megan Fox' and 'Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker)', their Blood Rituals Examined. Also, Aleister Crowley makes an entrance.

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(This has been edited and updated, for any whom remember it before)

'Megan Fox' and 'Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker)', their Blood Rituals Examined. Also, Aleister Crowley makes an entrance.

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