Inagawa Junji - Mayonaka no Taxi (2000, Playstation)

Inagawa Junji - Mayonaka no Taxi (稲川淳二 真夜中のタクシー, "Juni Inagawa - The Midnight Taxi) is an adventure game developed by Dennou Eizo Seisakusho and published by Visit. It was only released in Japan.
The game is basically a visual novel. You take the role of a taxi driver who is doing night shifts. You pick up passengers, including actor Juni Inagawa, who tell you scary stories while you drive them to their destination. You can occasionally make decisions, like whether to pick up a passenger or not, which sometimes leads to skipping a story or to a game over. Unless you read a text in the game, the stories are audio only, illustrated with small picture and the image of the passenger in the rear view mirror.