PROPHECY UPDATE! SHOCKING
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

WATCHMAN WHO BLOWS THE HORN IN MY OPINION KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING BIBLICALLY RIGHT NOW! IT DOESN'T MATTER IF ONE ACCEPTS IT OR NOT. THE SATANIC ELITE ARE FOLLOWING BIBLICAL PROPHECY TO THE LETTER OF THE LAW. THE REASON COUNTLESS AMERICANS AND OTHERS REJECT BIBLICAL PROPHECY IS, THEY'VE BEEN BRAINWASHED BY ATHEISM OR A FALSE RELIGION OR HE OR SHE NEVER BOTHERED TO RESEARCH BIBLICAL LIKE I HAVE FOR 50+ YEARS. NO WE'RE IN THE END TIMES AND HUMANITY HATES THE TRUE FAITH IN ALMIGHTY GOD. HE OR SHE WILL FACE THE FIERY PIT WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH IF THEY DON'T REPENT...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

