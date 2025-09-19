NEWSOM’S AB144 POWER GRAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California lawmakers quietly gutted budget bill AB144 on the last day of session and slipped in sweeping changes to vaccine and parental rights. Amy Bohn of PERK explains how the law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom bypassed the legislative process, hands vaccine decision-making power to the California Department of Public Health, revives HPV recommendations, expands liability protections, and sidelines future ACIP and CDC recommendations.