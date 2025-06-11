🚨Chicago: Madness at Federal Plaza, last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Chicago: “Absolute madness at Federal Plaza right now.” (last night, June 10th)
According to this live feed, there's complete chaos at the Federal Plaza in Chicago. A van allegedly crashed into a stairwell. Protesters tagged it. The driver may have been arrested. The entire crowd starts running!
🔗 Angela Van Der Pluym (https://x.com/i/status/1932626967787925916?mx=2)