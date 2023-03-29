Create New Account
Has the Seven Year Tribulation been Lengthened? 03/29/2023
If you want to learn about the seven-year tribulation, this video is for you! Will the tribulation really be a full seven years? Will the Antichrist only rule for three of those seven years? Vicki Goforth Parnell had a new dream and it was revealed that “The Time of the Tribulation has now increased”. Pastor Stan explains in length what that could mean, and what the Word of God says about this interesting topic today.

00:00 - True and False Prophets

08:37 - At the Mouth of two or three Witnesses

10:35 - Clock and Pendulum

15:43 - Tribulation Days are now Increased

20:44 - Coronation of the Antichrist

27:42 - Daniel 9

30:52 - Stan’s Testimony

44:59 - Joseph’s Kitchen


