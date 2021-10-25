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MONOPOLY - Who Owns The World? A Documentary by Tim Gielen 2021... This Video Really Connects The Dots...
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321 views • October 25, 2021
A Documentary by Tim Gielen 2021.
This brilliant documentary by Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Larry Fink, ... You know, the usual suspects
This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. They are at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
#Vanguard #BlackRock #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #UN
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
This brilliant documentary by Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Larry Fink, ... You know, the usual suspects
This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. They are at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
#Vanguard #BlackRock #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #UN
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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