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Dangerous High Levels of EMR in UK Post-Lockdown Will Be Blamed for Second Wave of 'Virus' - DON'T FALL FOR IT - IT IS 5G RADIATION
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229 views • May 08, 2020
Nurse Kate Shemirani and Mark Steele are in London to take readings of the much higher, more dangerous levels of radiation in London as a result of the covert ubiquitous installation of 5G towers while the UK is locked down.
According to the Council of Europe 1815 resolution, radiation levels should be NO MORE THAN 200 MILLIVOLTS!!!! - https://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/XRef/Xref-XML2HTML-en.asp?fileid=17994
The same dangerous technology is being rolled out around the world, while the media provides cover fire with their biased reporting.
The towers were approved 'safe' by Ofcom, (the same organisation that then subsequently pursued Kate Shemirani, took down David Icke's video with Brian Rose, and bully any upstanding UK citizen who unveil the truth to the British public. Ad hominem attacks are usually then combined with mainstream media propaganda in order to brainwash UK citizens. The unintelligent fall for things like this VERY easily. The dangers of 5G technologies and its devastating affect on human health are being exposed by the day. 5G is a military weapon used for surveillance and crowd control, as well as future Artificial Intelligence.
The elites plan to blame a ''second wave'' of the coronavirus and radiation caused by 5G, (which include symptoms that mimic the purported virus such as 'respiratory illness' and difficulty breathing.) as the pretext to then have a MUCH MORE harsh lockdown and control the population after the 5G towers start beam forming and really killing people with 60Ghz millimetre waves which inhibit human oxygen uptake, and 2.4Ghz waves which inhibit iodine intake. This is why the entire Covid-19 charade was manufactured.
According to the Council of Europe 1815 resolution, radiation levels should be NO MORE THAN 200 MILLIVOLTS!!!! - https://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/XRef/Xref-XML2HTML-en.asp?fileid=17994
The same dangerous technology is being rolled out around the world, while the media provides cover fire with their biased reporting.
The towers were approved 'safe' by Ofcom, (the same organisation that then subsequently pursued Kate Shemirani, took down David Icke's video with Brian Rose, and bully any upstanding UK citizen who unveil the truth to the British public. Ad hominem attacks are usually then combined with mainstream media propaganda in order to brainwash UK citizens. The unintelligent fall for things like this VERY easily. The dangers of 5G technologies and its devastating affect on human health are being exposed by the day. 5G is a military weapon used for surveillance and crowd control, as well as future Artificial Intelligence.
The elites plan to blame a ''second wave'' of the coronavirus and radiation caused by 5G, (which include symptoms that mimic the purported virus such as 'respiratory illness' and difficulty breathing.) as the pretext to then have a MUCH MORE harsh lockdown and control the population after the 5G towers start beam forming and really killing people with 60Ghz millimetre waves which inhibit human oxygen uptake, and 2.4Ghz waves which inhibit iodine intake. This is why the entire Covid-19 charade was manufactured.
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