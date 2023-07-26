Create New Account
Barbie Movie Madness | The Church | Trans Athlete Dominates In WV | EpiSOLO #14
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
23 views
Published 13 hours ago

In this episode I discuss a major problem in the American Church, why we need to protect women's sports, and ask the question "why are so many conservative men going to see Barbie?"


Link Discussed: https://www.christianpost.com/news/over-100-female-athletes-displaced-by-boy-on-girls-track-team.html?vgo_ee=09wy+BycWDuYb43/yeuaOwESrMZwtccZRQ1Bw/g0tncbuvVqkls=:YOLiDtHJistGmDyBKnWSXH14XZhdt7tC


