“Disclosure Day:” Fallen Angels' Direct Assault On Christianity

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In the new movie "Disclosure Day:"
ETs/EDs/Fallen Angels = Good.
Humans = Warlike
Christians will notice summoning of EDs, like demons.
One person will quip: "I lost my belief that God is divine."
There will be a possession-like scene where alien technology attempts to control her subconscious.
CBN Billy Hallowell interviews Steve Deace https://youtu.be/04BK6_vjrCM?si=ZPsd8bXDKwcQ3-oB
Rebecca Sterling noted during disagreements, the EDs lose their human disguises, revealing monstrous/mythical forms (giants, hybrids like horse-men, etc., echoing ancient "gods," incubus/succubus legends). https://youtu.be/G5sAyz_bUJk?si=ne23b_jSVeerDDyA
Revelation 6, 9 & 12 describes Fallen Angels being released from their prisons in the end of days.
This movie is pre-conditioning humans for Fallen Angels' arrivals.
Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Damascus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q45WrtGQ0sI&t=791s
Live 9:00 AM CST Wed June 24
Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Transfiguration! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N35Ypv57B98