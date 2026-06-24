“Disclosure Day:” Fallen Angels' Direct Assault On Christianity

In the new movie "Disclosure Day:"

ETs/EDs/Fallen Angels = Good.

Humans = Warlike

Christians will notice summoning of EDs, like demons.

One person will quip: "I lost my belief that God is divine."

There will be a possession-like scene where alien technology attempts to control her subconscious.

CBN Billy Hallowell interviews Steve Deace https://youtu.be/04BK6_vjrCM?si=ZPsd8bXDKwcQ3-oB

Rebecca Sterling noted during disagreements, the EDs lose their human disguises, revealing monstrous/mythical forms (giants, hybrids like horse-men, etc., echoing ancient "gods," incubus/succubus legends). https://youtu.be/G5sAyz_bUJk?si=ne23b_jSVeerDDyA

Revelation 6, 9 & 12 describes Fallen Angels being released from their prisons in the end of days.

This movie is pre-conditioning humans for Fallen Angels' arrivals.

Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Damascus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q45WrtGQ0sI&t=791s

Live 9:00 AM CST Wed June 24

Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Transfiguration! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N35Ypv57B98