BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Disclosure Day:” Fallen Angels' Direct Assault On Christianity
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 2 days ago

In the new movie "Disclosure Day:"

ETs/EDs/Fallen Angels = Good.

Humans = Warlike

Christians will notice summoning of EDs, like demons.

One person will quip: "I lost my belief that God is divine."

There will be a possession-like scene where alien technology attempts to control her subconscious.

CBN Billy Hallowell interviews Steve Deace https://youtu.be/04BK6_vjrCM?si=ZPsd8bXDKwcQ3-oB

Rebecca Sterling noted during disagreements, the EDs lose their human disguises, revealing monstrous/mythical forms (giants, hybrids like horse-men, etc., echoing ancient "gods," incubus/succubus legends). https://youtu.be/G5sAyz_bUJk?si=ne23b_jSVeerDDyA

Revelation 6, 9 & 12 describes Fallen Angels being released from their prisons in the end of days.

This movie is pre-conditioning humans for Fallen Angels' arrivals.

Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Damascus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q45WrtGQ0sI&t=791s

Live 9:00 AM CST Wed June 24

Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Thomas Winder - Transfiguration! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N35Ypv57B98

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysdisclosure day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian officials reject America&#8217;s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Iranian officials reject America’s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Lance D Johnson
Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Garrison Vance
China Positions to Lead Iran&#8217;s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

China Positions to Lead Iran’s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

Garrison Vance
Michigan Data Center to Deploy Chinese Humanoid Robots; Residents File Noise Lawsuit

Michigan Data Center to Deploy Chinese Humanoid Robots; Residents File Noise Lawsuit

Edison Reed
Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Sterling Ashworth
Cell tower battle in Wisconsin highlights growing national fight over wireless radiation health risks

Cell tower battle in Wisconsin highlights growing national fight over wireless radiation health risks

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy