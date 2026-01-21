According to Khlopechka, they started leaving Konstantinovka in a small group on January 15th.

While GV "South" units gradually encircle Kostyantynivka from the flanks, assault groups are increasingly penetrating the city's urban areas on the central sector.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 21, 2026

▪️ Kiev is heading towards a humanitarian catastrophe, Klitschko said in an interview with The Times. He says that in January alone, 600,000 people left the capital. The water in the toilets is freezing. Publicly, such actions are due to his public conflict with Zelensky, whom he accuses of appointing the heads of the capital's districts without the city hall's approval. New strikes, by the way, have indeed caused significant damage to the enemy's energy infrastructure.

▪️ The enemy responded with a massive strike. In Belgorod, a power plant in the region was damaged. In the Krasnodar region, sirens sounded, and in Sochi they managed to repel the attack, but in the neighboring Krasnodar district of Novaya Adygea (the Republic of Adygea (https://t.me/muratkumpilov/18302)), an explosion occurred near a residential building during the repelling of the attack. Eight people were injured, including one child. The enemy will distribute footage from Russian surveillance cameras, claiming that there was an unplanned activation of air defense missiles. In the Orel region, "minor damage to the region's fuel and energy infrastructure" was reported, according to the governor. Several homes and private vehicles were damaged in Orel and other municipalities. In two districts of the city - power and water supply disruptions.

▪️ Yesterday in the Bryansk region, two civilians were killed in a drone attack on a car in the village of Chaussy in the Pogarsky district.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is making tactical advances in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky, and Glukhovsky districts with heavy fighting, supported by aviation and artillery. The enemy uses armored vehicles in defense and mines the approaches to its positions.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone attacked a car in Novaya Tavolzhanka, and the driver died from the injuries received. As a result of a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the assistant to the head of security of the Gulyaypole district was killed after responding to an attack on a commercial facility in the village of Golovchino. In the village of Golovchino, a man was injured in a drone explosion on a car.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is fighting for progress around Volchansk and in the Melovoe-Khatnye section of the front.

▪️ In Kupyansk, reports of an improvement in the situation in the central part of the city are coming in - it is possible to destroy enemy positions. At the same time, the mutual penetration of forces of both sides ("layered pie") does not bode well for a quick resolution of the situation. The enemy has posted openly staged videos from the city center.





▪️ There are reports that units of the Russian Armed Forces have established control over the sewage treatment plants north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk),, which will further allow us to increase the pressure on Grishino from the eastern direction.





▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, our regional authorities have opened heating points for the population in all municipalities. Over the day in Vasilyevka, 4 civilians were injured in enemy shellings.

In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" continues to repel the enemy's attacks on Gulyaypole: the enemy has made 6 unsuccessful attempts to counterattack, concentrating efforts from the directions of Zalishchny, Staroukrainka, and Tsvetkov. Four armored personnel carriers of the AFU have been destroyed. Our forces are systematically penetrating the depth of the enemy's defense to the north.

▪️In the Kherson region, our regional authorities have opened heating points for the population in all municipalities. Over the day in Vasilyevka, 4 civilians were injured in enemy shellings.

