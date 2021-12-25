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077 - Good Food, Good Health, Good Ailment Treatments - What's Up Prof? 77
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48 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 77 we discuss what constitutes good food from a scientific perspective and how what goes into the mouth affects your health. We discuss food for a typical day and also mention some helpful ailment treatments.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith - Food For Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Barbara O’Neill - From Sickness To Health
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Rudy and Jeannie Davis – Recipes
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Recipes (English)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Walt Cross - Old Mountain Remedies
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Dining on the Wilds
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc
From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg
Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith
https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.z...
Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135...
Country Living
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/...
Councils on Diet and Food
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/384...
AFRIKAANS:
Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #Food #Health
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith - Food For Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Barbara O’Neill - From Sickness To Health
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Rudy and Jeannie Davis – Recipes
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Recipes (English)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Walt Cross - Old Mountain Remedies
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Dining on the Wilds
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc
From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg
Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith
https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.z...
Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135...
Country Living
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/...
Councils on Diet and Food
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/384...
AFRIKAANS:
Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #Food #Health
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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