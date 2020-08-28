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CHRIST COMMANDS A NARROW GATE EXPERIENCE
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34 views • August 28, 2020
Mt 7:13-15
13 Enter through the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and spacious and broad is the way that leads away to destruction, and many are those who are entering through it.
14 But the gate is narrow (contracted by pressure) and the way is straitened and compressed that leads away to life, and few are those who find it. [Dt 30:19; Jer 21:8.]
AMP
13 Enter through the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and spacious and broad is the way that leads away to destruction, and many are those who are entering through it.
14 But the gate is narrow (contracted by pressure) and the way is straitened and compressed that leads away to life, and few are those who find it. [Dt 30:19; Jer 21:8.]
AMP
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