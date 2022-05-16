Dr. Robert Malone: Immunosuppressive mRNAs in the Vaccine Produce More Spike Protein in Your Body Than Is Produced in Natural Infection

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05/13/2022 Bannon’s War Room on May 13, Dr. Robert Malone revealed that the vaccine mRNAs incorporated with the immunosuppressive pseudouridine can stick around in your body for at least 60 days or more and produce more spike protein in your body than is produced in natural infection.