Klaus Schwab Brainwashed my brother Justin Trudeau

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trudeau's brother, Kyle Kemper looked up to his brother Justin. Until Justin changed his mind and policies towards Canada. He also points to Jerry Butts. Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Butts was praised as the architect behind the Liberal Party of Canada platform that led to their victory.