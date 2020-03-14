Interested in Alternative Living?

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20 views • March 14, 2020
The first Christians lived a radically alternative lifestyle. They didn't "go to church" because they WERE the church, living together 24/7. We have found that living with others is a great way to demonstrate Christian love. Our "common unity" (from which we get the word "community") becomes the light of the world that Jesus talked about...a beacon to sincere people everywhere, and an important part of God’s answer to this corrupt world.
Click here https://goo.gl/TrSRXW to read more about living in community.
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
#EndTimeSurvivors
#RadicalChristianity
#TeachingsOfJesus
#ChristianLove
#EndTimes
Click here https://goo.gl/TrSRXW to read more about living in community.
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
#EndTimeSurvivors
#RadicalChristianity
#TeachingsOfJesus
#ChristianLove
#EndTimes
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