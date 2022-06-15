Miles Guo: the U.S. has given the CCP an ultimatum that once it launches an attack on Taiwan, the U.S. will immediately counterattack without prior notice or further explanation

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6/12/2022 Miles Guo: Secretary of Defense that it did not want a large-scale war; the U.S. has given the CCP an ultimatum that once it launches an attack on Taiwan, the U.S. will immediately counterattack without prior notice or further explanation, and there will be sanctions against the CCP's economy and seizure of individual assets