(loose lips saves ships) ~ lies sank ships & truth saves ships ~

TheProphet-Barnebus
in this discussion I want to talk about the subject of loose lips sank ships, and which set of loose lips sank ships, and which one really saves ships. it is in fact the whistleblowers that save people,  and the misguided lie embracers that harm the people. also, I want to share the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 371.

references:

- mikki willis (plandemic)

  https://rumble.com/v2s0gp8-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-full-unedited-movie.html

- propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- covidland

  https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html

- sherri tenpenny

  https://rumble.com/v3nj6ta-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-and-dr.-peter-mccullough-doctors-giving-medical-advice-.html

- the highwire episode 371 the fall of safe & effective

  https://rumble.com/v4u5ww6-episode-371-the-fall-of-safe-and-effective.html

- children health defense

  https://rumble.com/user/childrenshealthdefense

- The V and the Future

  https://parableofthevineyard.com/the-v-and-the-future/

- The real Alien Agenda & The New Jerusalem

  https://parableofthevineyard.com/new-jerusalem-and-the-alien-agenda/

Keywords
