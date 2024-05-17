(loose lips saves ships) ~ lies sank ships & truth saves ships ~

in this discussion I want to talk about the subject of loose lips sank ships, and which set of loose lips sank ships, and which one really saves ships. it is in fact the whistleblowers that save people, and the misguided lie embracers that harm the people. also, I want to share the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 371.
references:
- mikki willis (plandemic)
https://rumble.com/v2s0gp8-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-full-unedited-movie.html
- propaganda exposed uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- covidland
https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html
- sherri tenpenny
https://rumble.com/v3nj6ta-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-and-dr.-peter-mccullough-doctors-giving-medical-advice-.html
- the highwire episode 371 the fall of safe & effective
https://rumble.com/v4u5ww6-episode-371-the-fall-of-safe-and-effective.html
- children health defense
https://rumble.com/user/childrenshealthdefense
- The V and the Future
https://parableofthevineyard.com/the-v-and-the-future/
- The real Alien Agenda & The New Jerusalem
https://parableofthevineyard.com/new-jerusalem-and-the-alien-agenda/
