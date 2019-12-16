YOUR CALL

c. 2005 – Mike Caraway



1) That old man holds his hand out, full of weapons, full of gold,

And he calls on you to surrender your body and your soul

To his global plan, his palace of sand,

With him in control.

This new man emptied Himself for you, made His life your own,

When He walked the steps His daddy set, became the breaker stone,

Head of our one body, land of liberty,

Now He’s callin you home.

But your feel-good delusions are all being used against you,

And the info is so screwed around, the truth is not allowed to come through,

So you know it’s your call, your call,

And I’m standin here with you, hopin you decide to rise not to fall.



2) The morality of murder has been explained to a “tee”,

With your eyes so tightly closed, you ain’t to blame if you don’t see,

Just pay your blood money, to some lyin company,

Then go your own way stayin high.

The barker claims the more you get away with the more you are free,

And the meaning of being in love is: what’s in it for me?

Do what’s right in your own eyes, the way to be illuminized,

Until the day you die.

But the cry from heaven is reachin down into your soul,

With the word of truth teachin you how to hold onto the rock, how to roll,

So you know it’s your call, your call,

And I’m dancin here with you, hopin you decide to rise not to fall.



3) He was made the stone of stumblin and the rock of offense,

For the sons of disobedience to be broken against,

He wants you to stand and run, in peace and freedom,

Out from among the dead ones.

I feel the music of you playin in my heart and all my bones,

Sayin we are part of one another, no one lives alone,

Now we can sing a new song, for all the Lord has done,

All creation waits to sing along.

Against the biowarfare psychobabble spies who supervise how to move,

The cowards hidin behind violent blowhard powers who devise all the rules,

So you know it’s your call, your call,

And I’m runnin here with you, hopin you decide to rise not to fall.