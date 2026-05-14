Iranian FM Araghchi at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting, on why he publicly confronted the Emirati delegation.

"It was very strange for everyone in the meeting. The Emirati (UAE) delegation had no other concern except to bring up the war, and the responses Iran delivered against America on that country's soil."



His closing message to the Emiratis: "Israel, the Zionist regime, and America cannot bring you security."

Adding:

Netanyahu's secret flight to UAE – even the Emirates didn't want you to know



"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed," Prime Minister's Office Statement reads.



👉 Iran struck US assets in the UAE over 3,000 times during the war – making it the most targeted country in the region. In response, Abu Dhabi quietly requested Iron Dome batteries and Israeli military specialists.



The Abraham Accords gave the UAE‑Israel alliance a framework. The US military presence in the Emirates gave it a reason. An autonomous rapprochement born from war‑mongering, colonial military bases, and war crimes against Iranians.



Despite Netanyahu's announcement, the UAE issued a forceful official denial of the visit. But the fracture inside the Gulf just got harder to ignore.



Adding:

MORE AMERICAN WEAPONS IN THE SAHEL



Russia reports that Western weapons sent to Ukraine have been sold by Kiev and ended up with terrorist groups in Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria.



Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, stated:



"The extensive delivery of weapons to Ukraine amid widespread corruption in its government has led to a significant increase in illegal arms trafficking. There is increasing evidence that the kiev government supports terrorist groups in the Sahel region of Africa."

Western weapons have turned up in unexpected places:

🔸U.S. Javelin missiles were found in Syria

🔸MANPADS (man-portable air defense systems) have appeared on African black markets

🔸Ukrainian officials have been caught in corruption scandals involving weapons sales

🔸The U.S. Government Accountability Office admitted in 2023 it couldn't track where all the weapons sent to Ukraine ended up



Ukraine is one of the most corrupt governments in Europe (Transparency International ranked it 104th out of 180 countries in 2023). Pouring $100+ billion in advanced Western weaponry into that ecosystem without accountability has created a black market.



Lyubinsky also accused Ukraine of providing safe haven for drug cartels and money laundering operations, charges that followed the recent arrest of the son of Ukraine's prosecutor general on financial corruption charges.



The West sent weapons to a corrupt government in an active conflict zone and now acts surprised when those weapons end up on black markets arming groups across Africa and the Middle East. Russia has been warning about this for two years, Washington has ignored it.

Adding:

NEW SUBSTACK!!!



The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair Wednesday in a 51-45 vote, capping a five-month fight that ended only after the DOJ dropped its criminal investigation of outgoing Chair Jerome Powell.



That's the story that ran on every wire today. Read the story that didn't.... here at link.

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/the-family-business



@DD Geopolitics



