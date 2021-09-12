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Are You Prepared For What Comes Next
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464 views • September 12, 2021
Join Dana Ashlie and Patrick Wood discussing what is actually happening in the name of an 'emergency'. Division is everywhere and most are rearranging the chairs on the deck of the titanic rather than preparing for its plunge into the icy waters of an Al controlled Techn0cracy. Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sust@inable Devel0pment, Agend@ 2l, 203o Agend@ and Techn0cracy.
Second YT Channel backup is "Dana Ashlie too"
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Second YT Channel backup is "Dana Ashlie too"
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
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