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Meet the man who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life: Taran Butler with Sebastian Gorka
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133 views • August 19, 2023

Meet Taran Butler the world champion gun expert who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life.  America First with Sebastian Gorka


Sebastian talks to Taran Butler, owner of Taran Tactical Innovations, about his career training movie stars on how to shoot properly, including his work with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" movies.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!


Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289


Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka


Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/


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gunssebastian gorkaamerica firsttaran butlerworld champion
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