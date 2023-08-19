Meet the man who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life: Taran Butler with Sebastian Gorka

Meet Taran Butler the world champion gun expert who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life. America First with Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian talks to Taran Butler, owner of Taran Tactical Innovations, about his career training movie stars on how to shoot properly, including his work with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" movies.
