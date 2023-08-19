Create New Account
Meet the man who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life: Taran Butler with Sebastian Gorka
Published 15 hours ago

Meet Taran Butler the world champion gun expert who taught John Wick how to shoot in real life.  America First with Sebastian Gorka


Sebastian talks to Taran Butler, owner of Taran Tactical Innovations, about his career training movie stars on how to shoot properly, including his work with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" movies.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!


Keywords
gunssebastian gorkaamerica firsttaran butlerworld champion

