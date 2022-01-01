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All Creatures Great, Small, and Savage Nine
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3 views • January 01, 2022
All Creatures Great, Small, and Savage
Are animals a divine creation or product of evolution? In a world created by a loving God, why are there so many savage predatory species and insect scourges? Are companion animals divinely special? What is our ethical responsibility to animals? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the shocking origin of problem species, as well as the challenges and opportunities posed by living with and consuming animals. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Are animals a divine creation or product of evolution? In a world created by a loving God, why are there so many savage predatory species and insect scourges? Are companion animals divinely special? What is our ethical responsibility to animals? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the shocking origin of problem species, as well as the challenges and opportunities posed by living with and consuming animals. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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