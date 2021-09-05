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Steven D Kelley Will Be Speaking At The 5D EVENT In LAS VEGAS, NOVEMBER 4 - 7, 2021
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72 views • September 05, 2021
Information about the 5D Event in Las Vegas - https://bizton.com/
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;;;;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - To read the free pdf version of his book or to listen to, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," you may go to this page
from TruthCatRadio, at https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, level 6 reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Press TV was removed by the US Government, under Biden, on June 23, 2020, along with 22 other world news networks that did not follow the MSM and US views. Steven was the creator and admin for the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the 'Q' phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then it all ended when FaceBook removed everything related to 'Q' after it was called a terrorist hate group and all groups were removed on October 6, 2020. Steven's group was different than others, after he discovered in March 2019 that 'Q' was a psyop. Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.
If you would like to know Steven's story, it is available for a few dollars on Amazon and it would help the cause. There the second edition book is called, "Cities Under the Plain". But you may listen free to the audiobook reading of the same fascinating 1st edition autobiography called, "Lasers, Caver's and Magic", it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;;;;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - To read the free pdf version of his book or to listen to, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," you may go to this page
from TruthCatRadio, at https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/
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