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They Don't Want You To See This!!!! The Truth About Christmas EXPOSED! Watch It All!
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50 views • June 30, 2020
We are born into this lie and only if we really want to come out of it will you see the truth!! Watch the whole thing and let the Holy Spirit speak to you.
Link to History.com: https://www.history.com/topics/christmas/history-of-christmas
Link to History.com: https://www.history.com/topics/christmas/history-of-christmas
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