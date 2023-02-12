Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice

Mirror. Source
Horus Matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetary Satanic Ritual Sacrifice https://is.gd/D6M2cq
Quote: "The name Operation Overlord was very well chosen: the Horus Matrix, Isis and Seth-On stand Over the Lord, and there`s nothing the Lord can do against it. He can just leave us encoded messages in crop circles and such."
5G, smart meter, LED, DEW, EMP, EMF military technology, UN strong city network, Mark Anthony Steele + https://is.gd/nqM4LF
Gangstalker wars: Security industry specialist tells all, social engineering program details exposed https://is.gd/nZDJIZ
US Federal Law Enforcement, harassment, asset seizure, human trafficking, organ harvesting, vaccines + https://is.gd/XVhSIx
Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + https://is.gd/bAxgHq
Octogon, the empire of darkness + https://is.gd/em8WPL
Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://www.abeldanger.org/body-organs-of-over-18000-syrian-children-sold-in-six-years/
