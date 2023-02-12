Create New Account
Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice
68 views
FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring
Published Yesterday |

Mirror. Source
Horus Matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetary Satanic Ritual Sacrifice https://is.gd/D6M2cq


Quote: "The name Operation Overlord was very well chosen: the Horus Matrix, Isis and Seth-On stand Over the Lord, and there`s nothing the Lord can do against it. He can just leave us encoded messages in crop circles and such."

-

5G, smart meter, LED, DEW, EMP, EMF military technology, UN strong city network, Mark Anthony Steele + https://is.gd/nqM4LF


Gangstalker wars: Security industry specialist tells all, social engineering program details exposed https://is.gd/nZDJIZ


US Federal Law Enforcement, harassment, asset seizure, human trafficking, organ harvesting, vaccines + https://is.gd/XVhSIx


Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + https://is.gd/bAxgHq


Octogon, the empire of darkness + https://is.gd/em8WPL

-

Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://www.abeldanger.org/body-organs-of-over-18000-syrian-children-sold-in-six-years/

-

Abel Danger: Website http://abeldanger.org & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com


Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/1990801


Twitter https://twitter.com/Telford_Russian


Youtube https://bit.ly/2CdCJW1


BitChute https://is.gd/XAYKKf

vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

