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Don't Get an MRI if You're Vaccinated!
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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1843 views • July 31, 2021
Doctors around the world are warning individuals who have been injected with the COVID 'vaccine' to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.

Ricardo Delgado, from La Quinta Columna, briefly explains this phenomenon.

* Source: La Quinta Columna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

* English translation: Orwell City - https://www.orwell.city/

* Voice over: Free2Shine - http://free2shine.net

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

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For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy