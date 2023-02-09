Man RED PILLED by 4 VAXX induced STROKES & a HEART ATTACK

https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/3511
Jetty Mills
February 1, 2023
"I took the vaccine since then I've had 4 strokes and a heart attack. Never before did I have a heart problem. I am going to have heart surgery this month. I find this very interesting..
Mirrored - bootcamp
