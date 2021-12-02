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What are these lights in the sky at night?
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109 views • December 02, 2021
They seem to be individual lights rotating around each other and I have had multiple eyewitnesses report this before me everynight reminded me like when power rangers get beemed to space as a group of colored lights each one is red green ranger ECT. Everyone sees them ! It’s not a sattilite
They are getting closer slowly and first time I got one to show up on Snapchat but one night my phone was lost one was 3x closer
They are getting closer slowly and first time I got one to show up on Snapchat but one night my phone was lost one was 3x closer
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