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The Mainstream Media Miasma Matrix: documentary narrated by conscious hip hop music part 2
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21 views • May 25, 2021
Part 2 of 3: refurbished and repackaged from the original full length video that was taken down from youtube.. Remember when people would say how television was the love killer of relationships? Since the millennium, we still got that plus slew of gadgets that do much more and with the likes of social media stations to tune into, netflix and whatever other kinds of instant media gratifications are on demand.. looks like a love killer outta pandora's box on steroids. Of course there are positive sides to a lot of these things, but look at the people and the world around you and within yourself.. can you see the negative aspects and effects of modern media outweighing the positive? Easier to see from the outside looking in.. well how to we get outside? Put down the tech.. do a digital detox.. take a break from social media.. unplug your television for a month or just get rid of it.. stop playing video games.. isolate yourself for a bit.. do some introspection and contemplation about it.. then go back out in public and check out people's behaviors in regards to being influenced by tv, media and smartphones, etc..
Part 1: https://youtu.be/l2zeqc03Hao
Part 3: https://youtu.be/zBTFY909t2E
It's hard to avoid.. mainstream bullshit music included and we're going to explore that in this 2nd segment a little bit.. the music industry is huuge in the mass media machine of manipulation.. i don't watch tv, nor check out music videos, but when i see them randomly, i see vanity, materialism, satanism, soft porn/over-sexualization, subliminal fuckery, suggestive imagery pushing toxic agendas like transhumanism, and some really dumb ass low consciousness shit all across the board sugarcoated with wack ass swag and over emphasized appeal to appearance in an unnecessarily over-the-top fashion.. keep partying like it's all good and act like you're not slaves to this completely fucked up system run by psychopathic dark occultists who want to replace and replicate god on the inverse
The technology and creativity for making videos, movies etc is very impressive and still full of potential, but what is it being used for?
This channel was made to help emphasize and reflect the real and what's right while exposing the fraudulent
TRACKLIST:
Don't Worry - Mr Traumatik
Dangerous Products snippet- BDP
Turn It Off (The Telescreen) - MC Ma'at
Headlines (verse) - One Be Lo
She Used to Watch Channel Zero, but it got cancelled - Interlude
The Industry - Kool DJ EQ x Terrence McKenna
Radio Freq - Dead Prez
The Awakening - Senim Silla
Dumb it Down a lil More - intermission (Professor Griff, Various)
Control - Azeem & Rashinel
Y Do U Fake? (Beatdie Delite) - Sunspot Jonz (David Icke subliminal refix)
Phuk The Media - Disturb N Tha
The Mediopoly's Current Events of the Global Soap Opera - Schoolhouse of Rock Sketch
Bad Boys remix - Anacron
Cartoon Capers Coast 2 Coast - Danger Mouse, Automator & Dr. Octagon
Je Zappe et Je Matte - Passi
One Forty snippet - Mr Traumatik
Outro
PEACE
Stay tuned for the final part 3 coming soon
Part 1: https://youtu.be/l2zeqc03Hao
Part 3: https://youtu.be/zBTFY909t2E
It's hard to avoid.. mainstream bullshit music included and we're going to explore that in this 2nd segment a little bit.. the music industry is huuge in the mass media machine of manipulation.. i don't watch tv, nor check out music videos, but when i see them randomly, i see vanity, materialism, satanism, soft porn/over-sexualization, subliminal fuckery, suggestive imagery pushing toxic agendas like transhumanism, and some really dumb ass low consciousness shit all across the board sugarcoated with wack ass swag and over emphasized appeal to appearance in an unnecessarily over-the-top fashion.. keep partying like it's all good and act like you're not slaves to this completely fucked up system run by psychopathic dark occultists who want to replace and replicate god on the inverse
The technology and creativity for making videos, movies etc is very impressive and still full of potential, but what is it being used for?
This channel was made to help emphasize and reflect the real and what's right while exposing the fraudulent
TRACKLIST:
Don't Worry - Mr Traumatik
Dangerous Products snippet- BDP
Turn It Off (The Telescreen) - MC Ma'at
Headlines (verse) - One Be Lo
She Used to Watch Channel Zero, but it got cancelled - Interlude
The Industry - Kool DJ EQ x Terrence McKenna
Radio Freq - Dead Prez
The Awakening - Senim Silla
Dumb it Down a lil More - intermission (Professor Griff, Various)
Control - Azeem & Rashinel
Y Do U Fake? (Beatdie Delite) - Sunspot Jonz (David Icke subliminal refix)
Phuk The Media - Disturb N Tha
The Mediopoly's Current Events of the Global Soap Opera - Schoolhouse of Rock Sketch
Bad Boys remix - Anacron
Cartoon Capers Coast 2 Coast - Danger Mouse, Automator & Dr. Octagon
Je Zappe et Je Matte - Passi
One Forty snippet - Mr Traumatik
Outro
PEACE
Stay tuned for the final part 3 coming soon
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