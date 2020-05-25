Liberty Report Classic: Against The Left Authoritarians -- With Lew Rockwell

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We hope that you enjoy this classic interview from 2019 with Lew Rockwell on the great dangers of left authoritarianism. Get your copy of 'Against The Left' on Amazon: https://amzn.com/099046315X
Be sure to visit https://www.lewrockwell.com every day!