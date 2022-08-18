Liz Cheney Loses by 37 Points, Compares Herself to Lincoln | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

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Liz Cheney Loses by 37 Points, Compares Herself to LincolnClay Travis and Buck Sexton react to delusional Liz Cheney, who lost by 37 points in Wyoming, and then proceeded to compare herself to Abraham Lincoln. Will we really see Cheney make a presidential run?
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