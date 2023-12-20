Create New Account
JEWS DID 9 11, PUSHED THE COVID SCAM, CAUSED WAR IN UKRAINE, IRAQ, JEWS ARE KILLING US!
channel image
White Knight
18 Subscribers
22 views
Published 19 hours ago

JEWS ARE DRAGGING THE WHOLE WORLD STRAIGHT TO HELL! What's their goal? Not your health, they want you dead or controlled. Their goal is total world domination. If you don't eat your bugs, you can't have your bug larvae pudding.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

