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FULL SHOW: Biden ADMITS He Has Handlers And Reads Off Script For Press Conferences
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20 views • June 17, 2021
The world must never forget, Fauci lied, people died. We flash back and play the clips of the lies told by Fauci, specifically saying the COVID virus came from bats. Now, the Biden COVID Czar wants full tyranny over Americans, because of COVID, saying they should sacrifice more. The Biden embarrassment continues as his meeting with Putin was a complete disaster. A defector from North Korea, Yeonmi Park, joins the broadcast to tell her incredible story of fleeing communist North Korea to her experience with radical liberals at Columbia University. The NFL has released it COVID Vaccine protocols for it’s athletes which Owen predicts will be a disaster. Owen also lays out what the globalists have in store for America if they are not stopped.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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