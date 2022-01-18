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Receipts: Hospitals Paid to Kill- Providers Incentivized By Feds to Murder Covid Patients
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373 views • January 18, 2022
Dr. Lee Vliet joins Stew Peters to blast open and expose the corrupt federal operation to kill off Covid-19 patients by paying off doctors and hospitals with financial incentive. Dr. Lee Vliet joins us.
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