© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIVILIZATION IS COLLAPSING RAPIDLY : GLOBALISTS KNOW AND HAVE NO PLANS TO STOP IT
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • May 05, 2022
👆 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE 🌹 AND SHARE 👍 PRESS THUMBS UP -- HELP US REACH MANY!
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
This episode reveals the false doctrine behind all globalists driven actions. No one is untouched by it. Three renown voices weigh in to support my research and my horror at my discovery.
There is an "unless" but it will take the eradication of perpetrators to free humanity and reconstitute it once again. We will have to move mountains in faith and with divine intervention.
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Twitter : Maggie At JusticeTV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
This episode reveals the false doctrine behind all globalists driven actions. No one is untouched by it. Three renown voices weigh in to support my research and my horror at my discovery.
There is an "unless" but it will take the eradication of perpetrators to free humanity and reconstitute it once again. We will have to move mountains in faith and with divine intervention.
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Twitter : Maggie At JusticeTV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.