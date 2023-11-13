Create New Account
John Dickinson: A "Great Worthy of the Revolution"
Tenth Amendment Center
A name almost totally forgotten today, John Dickinson was famous - known as “The Penman of the American Revolution.”  A true Lockean in support of liberty, life and property - he helped lead the opposition to the Stamp Act, the Declaratory Act, the Townshend Acts - and much more.


Path to Liberty: November 13, 2023

