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Paramedic for 29 years, Currently a Security Officer, Grandmother of 4 About to Be 6 Ends Up On The FBI Domestic Terrorist list!
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4 views • February 16, 2022
Barbara Lunkenheimer was a paramedic for 29 years, is currently a security officer in Loveland. Her husband Jim, was in the Marines and a Federal Police Officer. Because Barb went to support her candidate, Donald J. Trump, on January 6, she was put on the FBI Domestic Terrorist List! Barb shares how her rights are being taken away.
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