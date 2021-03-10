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(10) How We Got Here - Tie Up Trump
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91 views • March 10, 2021
This video is #10 in our series of how we got here. Watch prior episodes for the backstory that brings us to today.
If Trump was an outsider that posed too big of a risk to established powers (Deep State, power brokers, pharmaceutical industry, China, banking cabal, RINO's, leftists, lobbyists, etc.) then slowing his reform change down would be job number #1. This episode breaks down all the myriad of ways that Washington DC can derail an administration.
What's the point of voting anymore if the will of the people is subverted by media, and political machines?
If Trump was an outsider that posed too big of a risk to established powers (Deep State, power brokers, pharmaceutical industry, China, banking cabal, RINO's, leftists, lobbyists, etc.) then slowing his reform change down would be job number #1. This episode breaks down all the myriad of ways that Washington DC can derail an administration.
What's the point of voting anymore if the will of the people is subverted by media, and political machines?
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