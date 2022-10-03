Create New Account
Yahushaman and the House of Yah 7
The House of Yah
Published 2 months ago

Yahushaman elaborates further on the spirit or angel of death, with a personal testimony of how Yah allowed this enemy to attack him, try to take his life, and how the Set Apart Spirit of Yah raised up a standard of war against it, with a final lesson on the power of Yah.

Keywords
spiritual warfaremelchizedekend of the age

