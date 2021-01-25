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The Sodomite Deception
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9 views • January 25, 2021
New Baptist Documentary Film #preaching #baptist #movie by Stedfast Baptist Church, Pastor Jonathan Shelley. Featuring Pastor Steven L. Anderson Faithful Word Baptist Church, Tempe Arizona http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org, Pastor Joe Jones Shield of Faith Baptist Church, Boise Idaho https://www.shieldoffaithbaptist.com, Pastor Roger Jimenez Verity Baptist Church, Sacramento California https://veritybaptist.com, Pastor Aaron Thompson, Sure Foundation Baptist Church, Vancouver Washington http://surefoundationbaptist.church, Pastor Bruce Mejia, First Works Baptist Church, El Monte California https://www.fwbcla.org, Pastor Dave Berzins, Strong Hold Baptist Church, Norcross Georgia https://strongholdbaptist.church
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