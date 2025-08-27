A.I. Internal Revolution 08/27/2025

Today Pastor Stan brings us more news about the New York City takeover. According to the Left, this “takeover” will be unconstitutional. In other news, the largest Immigrant Detention Center in the U.S. has just opened, and finally we see the Trump deploys the National Guard to cities ahead of “Massive Left Wing Uprising” over deep state indictments.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions



