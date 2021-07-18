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FRENCH POLICE PUT THEIR HELMETS DOWN
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160 views • July 18, 2021
FRENCH POLICE PUT THEIR HELMETS DOWN
‘If’ this is about the coronavirus demonstrations then police ‘standing down’ and applauding demonstrators is a HUGE WIN!!!
French Police Put Their Helmets Down
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
‘If’ this is about the coronavirus demonstrations then police ‘standing down’ and applauding demonstrators is a HUGE WIN!!!
French Police Put Their Helmets Down
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/3WTxv1Xx2j43/
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