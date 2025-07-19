Planning is Over, War has Started: First Stage of Economic Global War: Commodities w/ Andy Schectman

Increase your blood Flow and nutrients to all of your cells! Buy BloodFlow7 at https://www.bloodflow7.com/Sarah

Andy Schectman returns to break down the latest strategic moves by the global elite—shifting from long-term planning to active, coordinated initiatives that are now pressuring large financial institutions and central banks. We dive into the historic surge in silver sales, what it signals about the state of the global economy, and why it may be a critical weapon in the unfolding economic war.

We also explore the global rush to secure real commodities—from silver to oil—and how insiders are openly discussing using these assets to back future currencies and even offset unsustainable government debt. This episode connects the dots between currency collapse, commodity positioning, and the quiet power plays happening behind the scenes.

