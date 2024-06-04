BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The US Government is Illegitimate
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
219 views • 11 months ago

The United States government is illegitimate. Look at the actions of the government over the last several years and ask yourself if this government is for the citizens of the United States. This clown in office isn't even for the people who voted for him. A senile, confused, elderly, professional liar, with a drug addicted criminal son who brought cocaine into the White House and snorts it off the ass of a prostitute. A lifelong politician who showered with his teen age daughter. Thats our President. This administration has stripped away our rights, sown division, promoted wars, pushed inflation to an all-time high, allows criminal and violent behavior to go unpunished, left our border wide open and unprotected, allowed the unfettered access of illegal aliens into the country.


#governmentcorruption #illegitimategovernment #Biden #donttreadonme #constitution #fjb #criminaljusticesystem #behindtheline #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #preppernews #collapse #societalcollapse #bordercrisis #criminaljustice #1776 #maga #conservativepodcast #conservativevalues #conservativeopinions #conservativeviews 

