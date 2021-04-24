Michigan State Rep drives drunk, gets caught, tries to pull rank, gets tased and pepper sprayed

#JewellJones #Michigan #Representative #DUI



A Michigan state lawmaker threatened to call Governor Gretchen Whitmer on cops who arrested him after he crashed his car while drunk, according to a police report.



Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, is accused of driving at twice the drink-drive limit with a loaded gun in his cup holder when he crashed his black Chevy into a ditch on the side of I-96 in Fowlerville, about 65 miles outside of Detroit.



He allegedly taunted state troopers who responded to the scene on April 6, telling them he ran their budget, and was pepper sprayed and tasered twice while resisting arrest, police say.



'I’m telling you if you do, it's not going to be good for you. I run y’all budget bro,' Jones told police, according to the police report.



Jones made history in 2016 by becoming the youngest-ever member of the Michigan House at the age of 21.



Shortly before 6pm on April 6, state troopers received multiple calls about a black Chevy with a vanity license plate reading 'ELECTED' which was speeding and driving erratically on I-96.



At 6:09pm, police and EMS say they responded to a crash involving the same truck.



The responding officer said in the police report, obtained by DailyMail.com, that the driver, later identified as Jones, appeared to be 'highly intoxicated.'



His speech was slurred and 'his eyes were red bloodshot and glassy and his fine motor skills were poor,' police said in the report.



The officer tried to talk to Jones, but he didn't want to speak to the officer; instead walked past him to get into the ambulance, according to the report.



He continued to ignore officers' demands, and became increasingly agitated, according to police.



Officers used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue him.



'I don't give a f**k bro, when I call (Michigan Governor) Gretchen (Whitmer), I'll need y'all ID's, badge numbers, everything,' Jones told police after they used the stun gun, according to the police report.



Jones continued to actively resist by refusing 'to comply with the simple verbal command of releasing his left arm,' police said in the report.



'I'm not giving you my arm unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I'll get up,' Jones allegedly told police, according to the police report.



It took at least three officers to put the cuffs on Jones. Throughout the confrontation, he allegedly continued to taunt the officers.



'If you strike me it's going to be bad for you, if you hit me it's going to be very bad for you. I'll call Governor Whitmer right now,' Jones said, according to the police report.



He also allegedly pushed an emergency medical technician in the chest, according to the report.



Jones' blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than double the the legal driving limit of 0.08, according to the report.



During the arrest, police found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun in the cup holder in the center console, according to the report.



Jones was ultimately charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.