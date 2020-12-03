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WARNING: Renowned Virologist Sucharit Bhakdi Warns Against Hastily Created Gene-Altering Coronavirus Vaccine
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317 views • December 03, 2020
September 25, 2020
RAIR Foudation
Posted by Renee Nal
In the following RAIR Foundation USA exclusively-translated video, German virologist Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi expresses deep suspicion of the vaccination development process in place for the Chinese coronavirus, which violates well-established scientific norms. The Doctor makes several very powerful points that should be considered by those touting a potential vaccine.
https://rairfoundation.com/warning-renowned-virologist-sucharit-bhakdi-warns-against-hastily-created-gene-altering-coronavirus-vaccine-video/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
🔥I PRODUCE ALL OF MY VIDEOS IN HD 1280 X 720 DPI AND AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS BRIGHTEON OFFERS AND THIS COULD BE THE REASON YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO READ THE TEXT IN THE VIDEO.
RAIR Foudation
Posted by Renee Nal
In the following RAIR Foundation USA exclusively-translated video, German virologist Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi expresses deep suspicion of the vaccination development process in place for the Chinese coronavirus, which violates well-established scientific norms. The Doctor makes several very powerful points that should be considered by those touting a potential vaccine.
https://rairfoundation.com/warning-renowned-virologist-sucharit-bhakdi-warns-against-hastily-created-gene-altering-coronavirus-vaccine-video/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
🔥I PRODUCE ALL OF MY VIDEOS IN HD 1280 X 720 DPI AND AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS BRIGHTEON OFFERS AND THIS COULD BE THE REASON YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO READ THE TEXT IN THE VIDEO.
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