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Ep.31 Bugged Out- Parasitic Infestation From Within- Attacks on the 144k!
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184 views • November 30, 2021
Do you have odd symptoms that come and go or that have been a continual affliction for you? Could these be linked to energetic parasitic infestations, curses, or something else? Are you one of the 144k that has been targeted with specific curses and afflictions? Join me as I share some of the interesting collective work I have been doing this week to clear these off of us so we can be set free from these afflictions.
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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