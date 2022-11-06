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Original description: "We are pleased to Prezent our new single, Manifestation, available now on all platforms! This song is about using our minds and hearts together in coherence to manifest our dreams into reality!"
Hashtags: #music #prezence #unity #awakening #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: music prezence unity awakening freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: music, prezence, unity, awakening, freedom
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqEcGSF2wxA
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBREgjvp3qh5/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1435781717842464785?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Prezence-Music---Manifestation---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1rtv4c-prezence-music-manifestation-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/zdGbOLX
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/49ee3ae2-93ab-45d6-a851-1929ec99d671
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/tMSx15cSjh7AAMD
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=70debcb17000382ff87c82281b5361ca850fb0f5eaf703f9acf4b8b2ffc8fc03&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://tlbtalk.com/videos/view/4969/prezence-music-manifestation-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/109939
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#