Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prezence Music - Manifestation | 432hz [hd 720p]
51 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published 18 days ago |

Original description: "We are pleased to Prezent our new single, Manifestation, available now on all platforms! This song is about using our minds and hearts together in coherence to manifest our dreams into reality!"


Hashtags: #music #prezence #unity #awakening #freedom

Metatags Space Separated: music prezence unity awakening freedom

Metatags Comma Separated: music, prezence, unity, awakening, freedom



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqEcGSF2wxA

Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBREgjvp3qh5/

Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1435781717842464785?referrer=psecdocumentary

Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Prezence-Music---Manifestation---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1rtv4c-prezence-music-manifestation-432hz-hd-720p.html

Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/zdGbOLX

Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/49ee3ae2-93ab-45d6-a851-1929ec99d671

Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/tMSx15cSjh7AAMD

Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=70debcb17000382ff87c82281b5361ca850fb0f5eaf703f9acf4b8b2ffc8fc03&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://tlbtalk.com/videos/view/4969/prezence-music-manifestation-432hz-hd-720p

Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/109939



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
freedomawakeningmusicunityprezence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket