https://gettr.com/post/p27ypc27ec1

2/10/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Communist China is in a state of madness: those with a clear mind are trying to run away while others are busy fabricating data and pleasing “Xi the Dead Emperor”; the CCP believes it is winning over the US and is getting ready to conquer the world; next, not only Chinese LaoBaixing, but also the CCP members have to eat grass in order to survive!

#eatGrass #XitheDeadEmperor #RussiaUkraineWar #WhistleblowersMovement





2/10/2023 文贵盖特：中共国处于疯狂状态：醒悟的人在拼命往外跑，糊涂的人忙着造假、拍习死皇马屁；中共以为它打败了美国，正准备着征服全世界；接下来不但中国老百姓，连共产党员都得吃草！

#吃草 #习死皇 #俄乌战争 #爆料革命





